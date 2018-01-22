Local golf club offering discount to furloughed workers during government shutdown

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Golf Club is offering discounts for men and women who have received furlough letters during the duration of the government shutdown.

To get the discount, simply bring in your furlough letter or take picture and show the document to counter staff to get an 18 hole discount.

The club is located at 1201 Club House Drive.

The Senate is scheduled to have a key vote Monday on a bill to reopen the government and fund it for three weeks, though it’s unclear if this plan will win over enough Democrats to pass.

The vote comes several hours after the workday for hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal employees was supposed to have begun, and comes three days after the government officially shut down Friday at midnight.

Many of the shutdown’s full effects were less visible during the weekend, when much of the federal workforce would typically be off anyway.