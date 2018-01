HAMPTON, Va. – Looking for a job?

CareerConnect Peninsula is hosting a “Get Hired Job Fair” on February 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

Job seekers can meet, apply and speak with employers about full time and part time job opportunities. Be sure to dress for success and have your resume ready!

There will also be workshops to prepare you for the job fair.

Registration is required. Call 757-961-4200 or click here for tickets.