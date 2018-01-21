Girls take Granby Women’s March 2018

NORFOLK, Va.- Demands made loud and clear. Today, both women and men from different races and backgrounds came together to walk the streets of Downtown Norfolk to spread a message that everyone’s rights should be equal.

“I’m out here to prove to everyone that it doesn’t matter if you have a disability or not. You go out there and take care of people with a disability, like myself, as a brother or a sister,” says Katie Mann.

No matter how different the person marching beside you may have looked, today, protesters say it was a theme of togetherness.

“I feel I am invisible. I feel disenfranchised. I feel like I don’t have a voice. I am an openly transgender woman. I’m the first openly transgender employee at Old Dominion University and I am working to create understanding, acceptance and arguing that my existence is legitimate,” says Madeline Dietrich.

“It’s helping people who’ve been marginalized. It’s not just women, it’s people of color, it’s religious minorities, it’s anybody who needs help rising up with the rest of us so, we can all stand together on an equal footing in society,” says Jackson Cordial.

A message over a megaphone. In order to survive, we must put our differences aside and realize we are more alike than we think.