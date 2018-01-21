Eagles dismantle Vikings in dominant fashion 38-7, advance to first Super Bowl since 2005

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – With a Super Bowl game in their home stadium on the line, the Minnesota Vikings ran into the buzzsaw that has been the 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles.

The top seed in the NFC responded with 38 unanswered points after the Vikings scored on their opening drive.

A mix of turnovers from Case Keenum, and an aerial assault from Nick Foles led to the Eagles taking a 24-7 lead into halftime, and keeping their foots on the pedal in the second half.

Nick Foles, who’s been leading the Eagles under center since Carson Wentz’s week 14 injury, played a perfect game for the Eagles. The backup quarterback threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings, who brought a top five defense into the game, surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Eagles. They also had trouble getting Foles and company off of the field on third down, as Philadelphia converted 10-of-13 third down situations.

Philadelphia will be making it’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 2004-05 season. Ironically, their opponent then, the New England Patriots, will be their opponent again this time around.

This will be the third Super Bowl appearance overall for the Eagles. Super Bowl 52 will kickoff at 6:30pm on February 4th.