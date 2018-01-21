Deputies investigating the shooting of two men in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of two men around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to officials, dispatch received a report of a shooting that had happened at the former Mary N. Smith School in Accomack, Virginia. Upon arrival on scene, deputies found 34-year-old Marquise Downing and 33-year-old Cymaine Banks suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were transported by first responders to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Both victims were subsequently airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The condition of the men are not known at this time.

Deputies said that they determined the men were shot outside of a private event when a dispute occurred.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Parksley Police Department, Onley Police Department, and the Onancock Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.