Colonial Williamsburg wins USA Today’s “Best Virginia Attraction” award

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg was awarded the title of “Best Virginia Attraction” for 2017 by USA Today 10Best.

USA Today 10Best is a function of the USA Today, and gives original, unbiased, and experiential travel advice from experts around the world, according to their Twitter bio.

“Virginia, the birthplace of America, is steeped in history having witnessed many of the nation’s most defining moments. But its heritage is only part of the appeal of Old Dominion. The state’s natural attractions are as diverse as its history, from the shores of Chesapeake Bay and the beaches of the Atlantic coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains and spectacular Shenandoah Valley,” said the article by USA Today 10Best.

The Virginia Creeper Trail, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, Natural Bridge State Park and Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge filled out the top five Virginia attractions on the story by USA Today 10Best.