Coast Guard Cutter Elm leaving North Carolina for major overhaul and homeport change

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Elm will say goodbye to Atlantic Beach, North Carolina as its homeport this January.

The Juniper Class, 225-foot seagoing buoy tender, will be moving to the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland, where it will undergo a major dry dock overhaul that has been scheduled for the ship.

According to Coast Guard officials, The Coast Guard Cutter Maple, which is completing its own midlife overhaul, will replace the Elm in Atlantic Beach this April.

Commissioned in 1998, The Elm first was stationed at Coast Guard Sector Field Office in Macon, North Carolina. The Elm has spent the last 20 years maintaining over 250 floating aids to navigation from central New Jersey to the border of North and South Carolina.

The ship has also played an extensive roles in helping with humanitarian efforts, which include crew members deploying in the wake of Hurricanes Matthew, Irma and Maria.

The Elm will report to its new homeport in Astoria, Oregon, following the completion of its overhaul.