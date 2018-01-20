Multiple Virginia politicians donate or decline pay during government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple Virginia politicians spent their day on Capitol Hill working for free.

As the federal government shutdown because a federal spending bill has not been passed, Virginia Congressman Rob Wittman, Senator Tim Kaine and Congressman Scott Taylor all tweeted out in some fashion that they will not be excepting pay for today, citing that since their constituents aren’t getting paid, neither should they.

“Congress shouldn’t be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren’t being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans’ charity each day. Today’s pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc,” said Congressman Taylor in his tweet.”

Congress shouldn't be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren't being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans' charity each day. Today's pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc.https://t.co/780MrFfYDP — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2018

Senator Kaine and Congressman Wittman did not say where they will be donating their pay to.

The federal government shutdown at midnight on Saturday after Democrats and Republicans could not agree on a federal spending bill that would satisfy each others request. One of these request is a solution to DACA. Republicans want border control agreements and funding to supports a long-term solution to DACA, which is what Democrats, and some Republicans, want as well.