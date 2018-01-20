Man dies in Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with the Norfolk Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the 6200 block of Chesapeake Blvd. Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched at 7:11 a.m. and arrived on scene at 7:15 a.m. to find fire coming from the second and third floor of the building.

Fire Chief Worley advised that firefighters found a male victim on the second floor. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Six apartment units were damaged and five residents have been displaced. The American Red Cross will be assisting those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.