Firefighters in Virginia Beach respond to a condo fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a condo fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that the fire happened around 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of Golden Eye Court, and was brought under control 20 minutes after fire crews arrived.

There were no injuries reported because of the fire, but officials said that two units of the condo were damaged by fire and eight were damaged by smoke and water.

People in five units are displaced.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.