Fatal accident in Virginia Beach involving pedestrian and vehicle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, – The Virginia Beach Police are on scene of a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Dispatchers received a call at 8:02 a.m. Saturday morning that an accident had occurred involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police have confirmed that there has been a death resulting from the accident.

Northbound lanes on Lynnhaven Parkway at Magic Hollow Blvd are closed and southbound lanes on Lynnhaven Parkway at Lishelle Place are closed.

Drivers should avoid this area and use an alternate route to travel.

There is no further information on the accident and it is under investigation.