Whole Foods selects Virginia Zoo as ‘Nickels for Nonprofits’ recipient

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo announced Friday the Whole Foods Market in Virginia Beach has selected the park as the newest recipient of its “Nickels for Nonprofits” community giving program.

Customers who shop with reusable bags at Whole Foods Market in Virginia Beach will receive a five-cent credit per bag that they can donate to the Zoo through March 31.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to partner with Whole Foods Market,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Not only are you helping to save the environment by reducing the use of the plastic bags, you are supporting the Zoo to help save and protect the world’s wildlife,” he added.

Whole Foods Market is located at 1800 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here or call (757) 422-0444 for more information.