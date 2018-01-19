What’s Virginia’s favorite Netflix show? One research company things they figured it out.

RICHMOND, Va. – If Virginia was to get with the rest of the 50 states to watch Netflix, they would have a differing opinion on what to watch most likely.

According to HighSpeedInternet.com, Virginia is the only state that ranks “Narcos” as its favorite Netflix show of 2017 to search on Google.

The company says that they used Google Trends to discover which Netflix programs got the most interest from each state.

Leading the pack was “Orange Is The New Black,” which received a total 15 states, followed by “American Vandal” with five states. No other show on Netflix had more than three states of its own.

Though Virginia was the lonely state that loved “Narcos” the most, 14 other states also had a personal favorite that wasn’t the same as other states.

Last year’s top show, “Scandal”, was the most searched show in just ten states. This means, in the past two years, “Orange Is the New Black” has been by far the most popular Netflix show in the most states, according to HighSpeedInternet.com.