Wegmans to start construction for new Virginia Beach store in spring, open in 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wegmans plans to start construction for its new Virginia Beach location in the spring, a spokesperson for the grocery store said Friday.

Although there is official opening date, the store is hoping for a grand opening sometime in 2019.

Plans for the new location were announced in January 2017.

The site will be located near the southwest corner of the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard. The existing vacant plaza at that location will be removed to make way for the new store.

The store will be up to 130,000 square feet with a parking deck in the front and a mezzanine level for cafe seating.

