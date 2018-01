PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of Greenwood Drive Friday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 11:10 p.m. Police were advised that the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

No one was injured during this incident.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.