Police investigating the armed robbery of a Family Dollar in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store on Wednesday.

Police say that the robbery happened around 8 p.m. at the store located on 1551 East Bayview Blvd. The suspect pulled a gun on a store clerk and demanded money from the register, before fleeing the scene on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a white man with brown and orange hair in his early twenties. He was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, red stocking hat, light colored pants, and one diamond earring.

If you have any information that will help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.