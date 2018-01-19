Newport News man sentenced in federal court on gun and drug trafficking charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 19-year-old Newport News man will be spending eight years in prison for his part in trafficking drugs and stealing 52 firearms on February 12, 2017.

According to court documents, Angel Lewis Bruno helped three others steal guns from the federally licensed firearms dealer, Hunter’s Heavan Gun Store, in Hayes, Virginia.

Nine days later, law enforcement apprehended all four of the suspects that were apart of the robbery, including two who fled in a vehicle travelling at over 100 miles-per-hour.

Law enforcement have recovered 17 of the stolen firearms since the crime. The whereabouts of the other 35 firearms are unknown, according to officials.

Name, city, age, charges and court case result of all four arrested in the incident: