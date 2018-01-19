Fundraiser aims to send local wounded veteran to Eagles game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Friends of a local man are trying to give him the ultimate gift in exchange for his sacrifice.

Ashley Fish, a friend of former Navy SEAL Chris Serle, has set up a GoFundMe to send the “die hard” Philadelphia Eagles fan and his wife to the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The goal is to raise $1,551 for tickets and ticket fees for the both of them since they sold out quickly and the price skyrocketed before Serle got the chance to buy them.

According to the post, Chris Serle was on his first deployment as a Navy SEAL on Team 2 when his friend stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED). Serle’s friend ended up losing both of his legs while Serle lost vision in one of his eyes.

As a result, both were unable to continue their military service and are now retired Purple Heart recipients. Serle continued his education and was recently accepted to Eastern Virginia Medical School with hopes of becoming a doctor.

Any extra funds raised will go to the Navy SEAL Foundation. Fish wrote that if either playing team responds and gives them tickets to the game, all of the money raised will go straight to the Foundation.

Click here to donate to Serle’s GoFundMe.