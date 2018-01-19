‘Come get it’ Facebook post leads to 7 arrests in Indiana drug bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind. - An Indiana police department has a Facebook post to thank for the arrest of seven people.

Authorities in Johnson County executed a search warrant Wednesday after investigating a Facebook post that read, "Come get it" with a picture of what appeared to be medical marijuana, according to WXIN.

Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office found the Facebook post by Andrew Konchinsky, 26, 14 hours after posting it, court documents say.

When they went to a Greenwood home in the 600 block of N. Park Drive, they were not expecting to find a potential drug deal going on.

“We were looking for Mr. Konchinsky and his bag of medical marijuana," said Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper. “We had no evidence at the time that there were deals going on, but with all the paraphernalia and drugs throughout the house, we believe there was some sort of some drug dealing and drug use that was going on there for quite some time.”

Authorities said they found various drugs, needles, smoking devices and other drug paraphernalia during the search.

“It was predominately marijuana" said Cooper. "There was also some pills and syringes for injecting methamphetamine and also, potentially, heroin.”

Cooper said penalties range on the low end of a maximum of 60 days in jail and a fine.

The homeowners, who were allowing Konchinsky to stay in their house, face a possible 2 and a half years in prison, along with a fine.

Cooper expected all seven people to make their initial court appearance next week.