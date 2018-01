Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Snoring is a problem for many people and if you snore, you might have obstructive sleep apnea. For people coping with sleep apnea, help may be at the dentist office. Dr. Mollie Gioffre from Strawbridge Dental show us a custom made alternative to CPAP devices.

