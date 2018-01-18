William & Mary can’t keep up with hot-shooting Northeastern at home

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Tribe Athletics) – The William & Mary men’s basketball team dropped its second-straight Colonial Athletic Association home tilt, 90-70, to Northeastern on Thursday night at Kaplan Arena. The Huskies (12-7, 5-2 CAA) shot 71.4 percent (35-of-49) from the floor, including 12-of-19 from 3-point range, to outdistance the Green and Gold (12-6, 5-2 CAA).

NU hit 11 of its first 13 shots, including six 3-pointers, to open up a double-digit advantage. The Huskies hit five-straight triples and scored 12 points in a row to take a 27-13 lead midway through the first half. Bolden Brace knocked down back-to-back threes, while Vasa Pusica added a pair during the spurt.

Pusica scored five in a row as part of his 18 first-half points to help the Northeastern lead balloon to 38-19 with 6:14 remaining in the half. Senior Connor Burchfield scored the final six points of the opening 20 minutes to close the deficit to 47-34 at the break. NU was 8-of-12 from 3-point range in the first stanza.

A Burchfield triple two minutes into the second frame drew W&M within 12, but the Huskies responded with a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach. After missing its opening field goal attempt of the final 20 minutes, NU hit seven straight shots, including the 12-point spurt, to open up a 24-point cushion.