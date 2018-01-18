Virginia State Police respond to 179 crashes in Hampton Roads during winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia State Police responded to 179 crashes in Hampton Roads from 3 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a police spokesperson.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, troopers were still on the scene of six crashes within the area.

Officials say none of the crashes have resulted in a fatality. The majority of the crashes have only involved damage to the vehicles involved.

Snow moved into the area Wednesday afternoon and continued well into the night. Most areas in Hampton Roads got two to four inches of snow.

Intersections and stop-and-goes are the worst! Be very cautious and don’t get over confident as you drive to work this AM! @WTKR3 #FirstWarn3 https://t.co/3RBROSxDca — Makenzie Walter WTKR (@MakenzieWalter) January 18, 2018

The Virginia Department of Transportation says to exercise great caution while driving, allow plenty of braking distance and give VDOT trucks the right of way to get their job done.