Norfolk Police investigating undetermined death

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating an undetermined death in the 5000 block of Brickell Road Thursday.

Around 9:05 a.m., police responded to the scene to attend to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman lying on the ground in the parking lot.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The woman’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

At this time, there were no visible signs of the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.