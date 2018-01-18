× First Warning Forecast: Icy Conditions

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

All the snow has pushed out of our area leaving us sunny and cold. Temperatures only topping off in the upper 30s and lower 40s for afternoon highs. The sky will continue to be clear as we head into the evening with temperatures dropping fast.

Lows will drop into the mid 20s Friday morning so the melting that we see today will likely refreeze overnight. Highs will warm into the low 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Expect sunshine and mid 50s this weekend with no chance at rain both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will warm to near 60 on Monday with clouds building in. We are tracking rain chances for later Monday into early Tuesday at about 50%.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs near 40. Winds: NW/W 10-15G25

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 18th

1857 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm, Heavy Snowfall interior VA, Richmond cut off from DC

