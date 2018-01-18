× CNU Police warn students of reported sexual assault on campus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A student reported he or she was sexually assaulted by an unknown individual on campus at Christopher Newport University, according to an alert from the university.

The incident happened on Tuesday night and was reported at 11:32 pm, the university’s crime log states. A student was approached near Gosnold Hall.

The report describes the incident as forcible fondling. Police released a detailed suspect description, saying the man is white approximately 20-years old, 6-feet tall, with blonde hair, and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue beanie style hat with a puff ball on the back, a black North Face jacket, and black athletic pants.

The suspect is believed to have left the area on a dark colored bike towards Potomac River Hall.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 757-594-7777.

In addition, police encourage students to walk in numbers and in lighted areas. If students feel safe, the can request a security escort by contacting University Police.