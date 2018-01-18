HAMPTON ROADS, Va - J Ortiz is a shipyard welder and a model who has just released a calendar called Debut. The onset of his grandmothers dementia gave him the calendar inspiration. Learn more at www.j-ortiz.com.
A local welder turned model talks about the inspiration for a new calendar on Coast Live
