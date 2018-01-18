School delays and closings

A local welder turned model talks about the inspiration for a new calendar on Coast Live

Posted 3:18 pm, January 18, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - J Ortiz is a shipyard welder and a model who has just released a calendar called Debut. The onset of his grandmothers dementia gave him the calendar inspiration. Learn more at www.j-ortiz.com.