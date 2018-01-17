Woman cited at Norfolk International Airport checkpoint after TSA spots her with loaded gun

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman had some explaining to do when a TSA officer found a loaded handgun in her carry-on while at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint.

According to officials, the woman said that she forgot that she had her loaded .38 Special with her. TSA immediately contacted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900, said officials.

For how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.

Individual airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.