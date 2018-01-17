Virginia State Trooper involved in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Virginia State Trooper was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday.

Around 3:24 p.m., the Trooper was stopped on the left shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-64 at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard while investigating a motor vehicle crash.

The driver of a 2010 Honda Accord was driving at unsafe speeds for the road conditions created by the snow, lost control and struck the Trooper’s vehicle from behind. This caused the driver of a Mazda pickup truck to strike the Honda Accord.

The Trooper was taken to Sentara Urgent Care for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The two left lanes in the area of the crash have been shut down until the investigation of the crash is completed.

