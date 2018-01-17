Police arrest man accused of raping woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have charged a man for sexually assaulting a woman, according to Norfolk Police.

On January 13, a 42-year-old woman told police that a man she knew assaulted her in her home in the 9600 block of 9th Bay Street.

Ivan Chappell was arrested on January 15 and charged with rape.

Police did not say how Chappell knew the victim.

Chappell is an employee of Hampton Roads Regional Jail and was placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the jail said.

The Norfolk Police Department is handling the investigation.