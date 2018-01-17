One displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 4400 block of Godwin Boulevard Wednesday night.

Crews arrived at the scene at 7:45 p.m. to find the two-story home completely in flames. The fire was brought under control at 9:35 p.m.

The single homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire. The homeowner will be displaced as a result of the fire and will be staying with a relative.

There were no injuries in this incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with News 3 for updates.