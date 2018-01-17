Navy hosting public meeting on basing new V-22 Osprey in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy is hosting a public meeting Thursday on the Draft Environmental Assessment for basing new V-22 Osprey Aircraft at Naval Station Norfolk.

The assessment covers the facilities and functions needed to support replacing the aging C-2A Greyhound aircraft with the new CMV-22B Osprey (Navy V-22) at Naval Station Norfolk.

The public meeting will be held Thursday, January 18, to provide information and solicit comments on the Draft EA. The public meeting is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library, 111 W. Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, Va.

The meeting will follow an open house format with information displays and materials available for public review. Navy staff will answer questions on the proposed transition and the Draft EA.

The C-2A was commissioned in the 1960s, refurbished in 1973, and again in 2010.

The Navy says it has reached the end of its service life, and must be replaced.

Navy V-22 aircraft will deliver personnel, mail, and cargo to/from aircraft carriers from land-based supply centers in Norfolk and San Diego.

Based upon the analysis in the EA, the introduction of the Navy V-22 is expected to have only minor impacts on the environment and local community.

The Draft EA is available for review here.