Four arrested after Virginia Beach argument turns into deadly shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four men have been arrested after investigators determined that several people were in a room when an argument erupted into a deadly shooting.

Three people were shot during the incident in the 1400 block of Gates Tree Court.

Michael Allen Cain, 28, and Matthew Dillon Jyrkinen, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting.

After an investigation Dale Edward Gauvin, 22, Steven Larry Gray, 35, Malkim Shamarr Hart, 29 and Justin Travis Rigby, 33, were arrested.

All the men have been charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, two counts of Use of a Firearm in the commission of a Felony and Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

This case remains under investigation by members of the department’s Homicide Unit.