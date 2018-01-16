Walmart hosting free health screening event at Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Walmart is hosting its first Walmart Wellness Day event of the year on January 20.

The “Walmart Wellness Day” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free blood glucose, blood pressure, vision screenings, product samples and information on health insurance options. Select locations will be offering free vision screenings.

License pharmacists will offer low-cost immunizations at the pharmacies.

This year, Walmart will introduce a virtual reality experience in select stores to help people quit smoking.

Here are the participating stores in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas:

Norfolk

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3350 E Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA 23502

Ph. (757) 216-0632

Walmart Supercenter

1170 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502

Ph. (757) 461-6330

Walmart Supercenter

7530 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23505

Ph. (757) 480-0587

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1720 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518

Ph. (757) 480-0654

Portsmouth

Walmart Supercenter

1098 Fredrick Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23707

Ph. (757) 399-1795

Chesapeake

Walmart Supercenter

1521 Sams Cir, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Ph. (757) 436-6055

Walmart Supercenter

2448 Chesapeake Square Ring Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321

Ph. (757) 488-6098

Walmart Neighborhood Market

475 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Ph. (757) 447-9223

Walmart Supercenter

632 Grassfield Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Ph. (757) 312-8309

Walmart Neighborhood Market

673 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Ph. (757) 447-5798

Walmart Supercenter Get directions

201 Hillcrest Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Ph. (757) 421-3689

Virginia Beach

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1832 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Ph. (757) 278-2566

Walmart Store

4821 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Ph. (757) 278-2004

Walmart Supercenter

2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Ph. (757) 416-3480

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3201 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453

Ph. (757) 821-7674

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2864 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Ph. (757) 278-2049

Walmart Supercenter

657 Phoenix Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Ph. (757) 498-9633

Walmart Supercenter

1149 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Ph. (757) 430-1836

Suffolk

Walmart Supercenter

6259 College Dr, Suffolk, VA 23435

Ph. (757) 483-8860

Walmart Supercenter

1200 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434

Ph. (757) 925-0224