Walmart hosting free health screening event at Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Walmart is hosting its first Walmart Wellness Day event of the year on January 20.
The “Walmart Wellness Day” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free blood glucose, blood pressure, vision screenings, product samples and information on health insurance options. Select locations will be offering free vision screenings.
License pharmacists will offer low-cost immunizations at the pharmacies.
This year, Walmart will introduce a virtual reality experience in select stores to help people quit smoking.
Here are the participating stores in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas:
Norfolk
Walmart Neighborhood Market
3350 E Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA 23502
Ph. (757) 216-0632
Walmart Supercenter
1170 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502
Ph. (757) 461-6330
Walmart Supercenter
7530 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23505
Ph. (757) 480-0587
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1720 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
Ph. (757) 480-0654
Portsmouth
Walmart Supercenter
1098 Fredrick Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23707
Ph. (757) 399-1795
Chesapeake
Walmart Supercenter
1521 Sams Cir, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Ph. (757) 436-6055
Walmart Supercenter
2448 Chesapeake Square Ring Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
Ph. (757) 488-6098
Walmart Neighborhood Market
475 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Ph. (757) 447-9223
Walmart Supercenter
632 Grassfield Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Ph. (757) 312-8309
Walmart Neighborhood Market
673 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Ph. (757) 447-5798
Walmart Supercenter Get directions
201 Hillcrest Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Ph. (757) 421-3689
Virginia Beach
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1832 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Ph. (757) 278-2566
Walmart Store
4821 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Ph. (757) 278-2004
Walmart Supercenter
2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Ph. (757) 416-3480
Walmart Neighborhood Market
3201 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Ph. (757) 821-7674
Walmart Neighborhood Market
2864 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Ph. (757) 278-2049
Walmart Supercenter
657 Phoenix Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Ph. (757) 498-9633
Walmart Supercenter
1149 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Ph. (757) 430-1836
Suffolk
Walmart Supercenter
6259 College Dr, Suffolk, VA 23435
Ph. (757) 483-8860
Walmart Supercenter
1200 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434
Ph. (757) 925-0224