Unlicensed teen driver arrested after flipping vehicle on rural Virginia road

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. - An unlicensed teenage girl has been arrested and charged with reckless driving after police say she was behind the wheel of a crash in Dinwiddie County that injured one passenger.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at approximately 2:53 p.m. on Sunday, January 14. The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 12100 Block of Wilson Road in Dinwiddie County.

“Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire driven by a female, 15, of Wilson, Va., ran off road right striking a tree,” said a State Police spokesperson.

Crime Insider sources say the car flipped several times, CBS 6 reported.

The passenger, who was also a juvenile, was transported by Med Flight to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Crime Insider sources say the passenger, who was unbuckled during the crash, suffered a badly broken leg.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured. The 15-year-old has been charged with reckless driving and for not having a driver’s license.