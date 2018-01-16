Taking Action Against Crime: Hampton Police looking for man wanted for robbery, abduction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Police need your help to find a suspect wanted for several charges, including robbery.

They're looking for Tarik Ali Smith, 27. He's 5'8" and 190 pounds with tattoos that say "Tarik" on both arms.

According to police, on Dec. 23, 2017, Smith forced his way into a home in the 900 block of North Mallory Street armed with a gun. Police say he physically assaulted someone inside the home, then took two laptops and a cellphone.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Smith is wanted for five counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of robbery, two counts of abduction and one count of burglary while armed.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App - P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online - P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.