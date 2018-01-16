One injured in overnight house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 200 block of west 28th Street early Monday morning.

Dispatchers received the call just after 1 a.m.

Units arrived on scene at 1:09 a.m. and found a two-story house with smoke and flames showing from roof.

One person was treated for non-life threatening burns and was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Fire was marked under control at 2:06 a.m.

Officials says the estimated damage is unknown at this time and the cause of fire is under investigation.