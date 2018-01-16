New scheme targeting Netflix customers

A new scheme is hitting Netflix customers.

Thousands of users received an email masquerading as if it was from the company.

The email promoted subscribes to update payment information to avoid service interruption.

A cybersecurity company says users were then directed to what appeared to be a an official log-in page.

Netflix has warned customers about phishing scams and says if you’re unsure about a link, hover your cursor over it to see where the link actually directs. Click here for more information on how to keep your account secure.