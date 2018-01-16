× First Warning Forecast: Tracking Snow

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

***Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday at 6 AM to 6 PM for a large section of central VA and central NC including Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, and Northampton. These locations that will likely see the highest snow totals.

​We got a little warmer today compared to yesterday with a few spots even reaching the 50s. Majority of us are topping off in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. Clouds will continue to build in this evening but we will stay dry and temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Tomorrow we will actually be at our warmest in the mid 30s and continue to drop those temperatures into the 20s by the afternoon. We are also tracking snow moving in by 7 am mainly for areas near I-95. By 2 pm we will see a 70% chance of snow for most of the Hampton Roads area and Northeastern North Carolina. Most of us will see 1-2″ of snow by the end of the day with higher amounts possible closer to I-95. Most of the snow will be out of our area by 10 pm. Winds will also pick up tomorrow with north winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 25 mph.

Friday morning we could have some issues with ice because temperatures will be dipping into the lower 20s. We will warm up by the afternoon into the lower 40s with lots of sunshine and a 0% chance of snow. Snow is not expected to linger long because our temperatures will gradually warm through the week until we are reaching the 60s.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Snow Showers (70%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 16th

1831 Winter Weather: “The Great Snowstorm” Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions

2003 Winter Storm: 4-8″ Central VA

