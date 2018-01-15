The Science of Arachnids Exhibit coming to the Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – This coming Saturday the Virginia Living Museum will be invaded by arachnids for a few months.

The Science of Arachnids Exhibit, presented by the National Exterminating Company, Inc., will be open from January 20 through April 10, 2018, according to museum officials.

The exhibit will explore the connection between humans and arachnids in a fun and interesting way through literature, art, folklore, paleontology, science and history, in the largest touring arachnid exhibit in the United States.

Interactive displays and activities will help people engage with the exhibit in a variety of ways. This includes musical arachnids, a spider laboratory with hands-on experiments, and a predator-prey technology table allow guests hands-on exploration.

More than 100 live arachnids from across the globe will be on display in three themed categories focusing on arachnids in science, art, and culture, said VLM. The exhibit will include rare, seldom seen species, including spiders with unique names like the Bolivian Red Rump Tarantula, and others with hefty appetites like the Brazilian Black and White that rarely refuses a meal.

A VLM Members preview of the exhibit is from 9a.m. -11 a.m. and the exhibit is open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Cost is included in museum admission .

For more information, go to the VLM website or call 757-595-1900.

The Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I-64, exit 258A.