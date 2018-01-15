Police in Virginia Beach investigating a bank robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon.

According to VBPD, a black man entered the First Bank of Virginia on 4356 Holland Road at around 5 p.m. This is where they say the man displayed a handgun and jumped a teller counter, before demanding money and fleeing the scene. Police did not say how much money was taken from the bank.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid 20’s.

No one was injured during the bank robbery.