HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters with Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Shelton Road Monday night.

Crews arrived at the scene to find light to moderate smoke coming from the eves.

The fire was contained to the kitchen with extension into the attic. It was called under control at 8 p.m.

One person was treated and released.

There is no further information.

