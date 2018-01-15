Get excited for the VA Beach Polar Plunge Festival!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 3,000 people on February 3 will take a chilly dip into the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

The VA Beach Polar Plunge Festival will be held February 3 at the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel. This year’s polar plunge will kick-off with the SunTrust Dash & Splash Challenge, which is the events 4-miler and 1-miler run.

It’s $100 to plunge, but the top five teams that raise the most money by midnight before the plunge are entered into a drawing for a chance to win four free airline vouchers to anywhere in the United States, according to event officials.

The new Plunge Marketplace featuring local Virginia artisans, beverages from Big Ugly Brewing, live music by Party of Four, free sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A, free Wawa hot chocolate and coffee.

There will also be a post-plunge party at the Hyatt’s Ocean 27, which will include music, food and drink specials. This all-day party is also to help raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

News 3 will also have a tent at the event so that we can enjoy a day in Virginia Beach with our viewers!

