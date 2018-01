HAMPTON, Va. – An elderly woman was hospitalized after a house fire in the 300 block of Kostel Court Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 3 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Crews called the fire under control at 3:06 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

