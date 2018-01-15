× Area prepares for second round of winter weather

HAMPTON ROADS, Va – Snow is back in our forecast a little more than a week after the area was blanketed in more than a foot of snow.

According to a VDOT spokesperson, the entire snow budget of $5 million was used during the last storm. VDOT says they spare no expense when it comes to the safety on the roadways. To ensure that they can provide the same care the rest of the winter, they plan to borrow money from other parts of their maintenance budget so that they can keep the roads clear.

VDOT says they are already fully restocked with sand, salt and other abrasions used to keep roads clear with this next round of winter weather. On Monday the agency held a conference call to talk about their plans for the upcoming forecast.

Area stores are also preparing for more snow. At Taylor’s Do It Yourself Center in Norfolk has restocked their shovel and salt inventory. Customer after customer came in to stock up themselves. Even though the forecast does not show a major amount of accumulation, area residents say they want to be prepared for whatever mother nature has in store.