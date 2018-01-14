Minnesota miracle: Vikings sink Saints with touchdown on final play, advance to NFC Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The NFL’s final four is finalized. And the fourth spot came in dramatic, stunning fashion.

Minnesota’s Stefon Diggs caught a 61-yard, game-winning touchdown pass as time expired to send his Vikings to a thrilling, come-from-behind 29-24 victory vs. New Orleans in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff at U.S. Bank Stadium – site of Super Bowl 52 three weeks from today. The lead changed four times in the final 3:01 of the game.

If the Vikings can top Philadelphia, on the road, in next weekend’s NFC Championship, Minnesota would become the first team to ever host a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Wil Lutz kicked a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give his Saints a 24-23 lead before Vikings quarterback Case Keenum drove his team down the field for the game-winning score.

Alvin Kamara caught a 14 yard touchdown pass with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter to give the Saints a 21-20 lead. But with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter, Minnesota kicker Kai Fortbath booted a 53-yard go-ahead field goal – the longest in Vikings’ playoff history.

The Vikings jumped out to a 17-0 second quarter lead when Latavius Murray scored from one yard out. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw three second half touchdowns to bring the Saints back.