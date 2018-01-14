Man struck by train in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are investigating after a man was struck by a train Sunday evening.

Police say just before 5:30 p.m., police and firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Goff Street for a man that had been hit by an oncoming train.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue rushed the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The man has been listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Norfolk Police say they have currently classified this case as an industrial accident and are in the beginning stages of the investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.