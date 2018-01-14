25-year-old shot multiple times in Edenton, North Carolina

EDENTON, N.C. – A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in Edenton, North Carolina on Friday.

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting on 1013 Badham Road around 8 p.m. There they found Dashawn Jamol Leary suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and back.

Leary’s injuries are non-life threatening, say police. They believe that Leary may have known the person who shot him. He is currently being treated at East Care to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina, which he was medevaced to after being taken to Chowan Hospital initially .

Officers collected multiple shell casings from the scene of the shooting.

The Edenton Police Department ask that anyone with information on this case, can reach them at 252-482-5144