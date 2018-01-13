× First Warning Forecast: More sunshine, but much colder

High pressure builds in tonight with much colder temperatures. Expect us to fall into the upper teens and low 20s overnight.

Temperatures won’t warm too much on Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will clear throughout the day as high pressure builds in. Conditions will be dry.

Another dry and unseasonably cold day for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs in the mid and upper 30s.

A bit milder on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking a system that could bring us a little snow or a rain/snow mix Wednesday into Thursday morning. Giving it a 30 percent chance at this point. Still too far out to tell exactly.

Looks like it’ll turn drier and a bit milder by the end of the work week. Highs in the upper 30s Thursday, mid 40s on Friday and near 50 on Saturday.

