Angry birds: Underdog Eagles defend home turf, top Falcons to advance to NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – With a goal line stand, the road to Super Bowl 52 runs through Philadelphia.

After a wire-to-wire battle, the Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, advance to the conference title game after knocking off the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons, 15-10. Philadelphia, the NFC East division champions with a 13-and-3 regular season record, were home underdogs in Saturday’s Divisional Playoff game – the first time in NFL history a top-seed has been a home underdog in a Divisional Playoff.

The game came down to a fourth-and-goal with a minute remaining at the Philadelphia 2-yard line. Cornerback Jalen Mills was able to do his best to defend what appeared to be a very catchable pass intended for Julio Jones forcing a turnover on downs.

For the game, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, making just his second career playoff start as he fills-in for injured QB Carson Wentz, completed 23-of-30 passes for 246 yards without a touchdown or an interception. Reigning NFL MVP Matt Ryan of Atlanta throws for 203 yards on 21-of-34 passing and one touchdown.

It’s the first time the Eagles have advanced to the championship game since 2008. The Eagles now await the winner of Sunday’s Vikings-Saints game. Philly hosts the winner next Sunday evening at Lincoln Financial Field.