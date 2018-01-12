William and Mary jolts JMU with stunning second half comeback, stays perfect in conference play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Down 20 points in the first half? Shoot. Down 13 points with three and a half minutes to play in regulation? Shoot. Down nine points with less than a minute left? Shoot.

William and Mary can shoot, will shoot and will never be out of a ballgame because of its ability to shoot.

The Tribe, the best shooting team in the country, put together a frenetic comeback to top arch-rival James Madison Thursday night at Kaplan Arena.

William and Mary, 5-and-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play for the first time ever, tied the game at 75 when Matt Milon's three-pointer rattled in with five seconds to play in regulation. The Tribe used a 29-to-12 run in the game's final 9:21 to force the extra period.

The Tribe outscored its conference foe by seven points in overtime, winning 89-82.